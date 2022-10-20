Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 43,345 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
PEP traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62.
Insider Activity
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
