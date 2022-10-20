Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 43,345 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

