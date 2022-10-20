Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 25,109 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 745.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 345.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,027,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.89. 41,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

