Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,546. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

