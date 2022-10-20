Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 727,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96.

