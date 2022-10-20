Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 872,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $30.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,638. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.