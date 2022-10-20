Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

GVIP traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.97. 3,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

