Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

AEM stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

