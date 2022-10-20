AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.98

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

AGC Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

