Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.40

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 44449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Africa Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

