Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

