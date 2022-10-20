Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.40 and its 200 day moving average is $382.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.