Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.40 and its 200 day moving average is $382.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.