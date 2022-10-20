Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5,894.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,763 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day moving average of $382.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
