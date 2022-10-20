Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5,894.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,763 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day moving average of $382.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.