Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,577. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.