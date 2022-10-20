Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 91,289 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,047,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

