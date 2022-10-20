Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 91,289 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Absolute Software Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

