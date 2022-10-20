Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

