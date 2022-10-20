AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.88.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 273,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,071. The firm has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.