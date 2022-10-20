AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 180.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 869,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,583,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $143.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

