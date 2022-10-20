908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 11,200 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $164,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 908 Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.