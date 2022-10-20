7,716 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

