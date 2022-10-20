4,750 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

