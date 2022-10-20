4,305 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 127,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,300. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

