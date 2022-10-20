24,070 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,236. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

