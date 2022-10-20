233 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $432.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.89. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.45.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.