1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.07 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $10,269.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $62.72 or 0.00326575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010788 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

