ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,026 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.34. 51,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

