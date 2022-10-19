ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

AZN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. 93,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

