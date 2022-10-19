ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. 92,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

