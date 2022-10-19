ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $28,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.44.

Equifax Stock Down 4.1 %

Equifax stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,675. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

