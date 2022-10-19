ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

DXC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,113. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

