ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 684.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,935 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

