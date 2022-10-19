ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The stock had a trading volume of 99,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

