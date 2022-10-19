ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,723 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innospec worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,382. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.12. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

