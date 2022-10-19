ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. City State Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 94.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 46.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.