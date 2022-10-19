ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 30,206 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Tapestry by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $385,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tapestry by 91.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 637,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 304,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 321,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 48,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

