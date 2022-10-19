Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.16.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. 30,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,781. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

