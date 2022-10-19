YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $449.00

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $214.25 million and approximately $449.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.50 or 0.27665712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00831281 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $309.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

