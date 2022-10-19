Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

