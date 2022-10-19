YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.76

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 20718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

