Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.19. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 177,055 shares trading hands.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

