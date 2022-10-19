Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 63,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 120,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 320,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

