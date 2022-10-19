XRUN (XRUN) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $379.99 million and $1.56 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.40 or 0.27656242 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

