Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.38. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

