Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after acquiring an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in General Electric by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 471,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. 65,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,898. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

