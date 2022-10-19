Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. 17,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.