Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $135.51. 637,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

