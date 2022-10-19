Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

