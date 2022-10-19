Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 5,075 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 111,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
