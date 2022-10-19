Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 5,075 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 111,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.