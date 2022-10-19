WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 760.80 ($9.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 854.19. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

