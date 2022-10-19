WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0745

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $705,712.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00034847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00268379 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016838 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

