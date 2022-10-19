Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 10%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 102,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 946,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Westminster Group

(Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.